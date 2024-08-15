Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $390.96

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $390.96, but opened at $374.11. Dillard’s shares last traded at $356.65, with a volume of 14,975 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.91 and its 200-day moving average is $423.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

