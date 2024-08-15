Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DLR traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.18. 1,227,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,061. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.