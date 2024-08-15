Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $2,718,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 158,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

