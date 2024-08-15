Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNTH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

