Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008 ($38.41).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.33) to GBX 3,640 ($46.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($26.81) to GBX 2,400 ($30.64) in a research note on Monday.

DGE opened at GBX 2,487.22 ($31.76) on Thursday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,339.50 ($42.64). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,515.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,729.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The company has a market cap of £55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,734.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 5,625.00%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,584.27). Insiders have purchased 326 shares of company stock worth $858,510 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

