Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $53.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. 736,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.