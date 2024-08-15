Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $60.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $4,241,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after buying an additional 73,936 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

