Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 2.5%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 57,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 407,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$55.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C($4.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.19 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

