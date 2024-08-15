Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

