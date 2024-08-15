Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 26.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 7,633.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $13,173,269. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

