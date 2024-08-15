Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.64

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 74499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Daktronics Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $715.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter worth $105,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

