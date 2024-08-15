DA Davidson Lowers Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target to $21.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NATR stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $46,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

