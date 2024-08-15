Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Recommended Stories

