CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Up 1.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 167,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 293,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CynergisTek Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

