CyberConnect Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. CyberConnect has a market cap of $74.00 million and $13.09 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00004905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.02557182 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $13,645,503.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

