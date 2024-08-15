Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $44,489,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $8.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.42. 277,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.21 and its 200 day moving average is $279.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

