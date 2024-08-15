CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

CSP Stock Performance

CSP stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Insider Activity at CSP

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,350,402 shares in the company, valued at $19,175,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,371,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,667.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,810 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,175,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,952 shares of company stock valued at $239,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

