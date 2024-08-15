Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 54449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

