Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 54449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRE
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 6.7 %
Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.