Craig Hallum Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Up 13.4 %

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Lumentum by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 360,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.