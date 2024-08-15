Country Club Bank Sells 753 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

