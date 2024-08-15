Country Club Bank Sells 1,404 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Country Club Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.7 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $14.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $877.35. 1,833,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,946. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $388.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $847.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $780.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

