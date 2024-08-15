Country Club Bank Purchases 146 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Country Club Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IJK stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,668. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

