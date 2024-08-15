Country Club Bank Has $847,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

