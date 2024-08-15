Country Club Bank Has $574,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $541.72. The stock had a trading volume of 833,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.03. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

