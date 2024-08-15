Country Club Bank Has $475,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Country Club Bank lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 24.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $61.35. 2,308,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,741. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.