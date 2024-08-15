Country Club Bank Has $1.82 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Country Club Bank reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LMT traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.29. 920,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $564.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $491.02 and its 200-day moving average is $462.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

