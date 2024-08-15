Country Club Bank Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Country Club Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,071,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,914,600. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.