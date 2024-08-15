Country Club Bank Buys 1,466 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Country Club Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

