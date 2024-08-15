Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Coty makes up about 0.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coty by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,338,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

