Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $84.17. 955,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

