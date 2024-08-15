Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,696. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

