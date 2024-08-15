Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,870 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,025. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $216,155. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.