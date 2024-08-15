Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 512 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,459,000 after buying an additional 369,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.04. 2,130,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $74.45.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

