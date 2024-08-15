Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,780 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

