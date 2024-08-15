Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VOT traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.58. 154,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,500. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.