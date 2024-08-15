Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PennantPark Investment worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $748,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

PNNT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 285,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

