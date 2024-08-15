Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.1 %

QCOM stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,214. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

