Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 427,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 155,439 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,311 shares of company stock worth $4,109,391 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 7,434,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,129,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

