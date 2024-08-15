Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 555,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,051 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 120,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 113.17%.

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.