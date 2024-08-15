Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.50), Zacks reports.

Contango Ore Price Performance

CTGO traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 43,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,257. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTGO. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

