Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.77

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 1507640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

