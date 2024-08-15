Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Construction Partners stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.