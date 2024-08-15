Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $115,358.88 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Compass Stock Up 3.6 %

COMP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 4,683,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,101. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMP. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

About Compass



Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

