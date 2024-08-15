Comparing Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) & Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -1.13% -16.63% -3.31% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $621.66 million 0.04 -$7.82 million ($0.18) -2.72 Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.77 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sadot Group and Pinstripes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinstripes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sadot Group.

Volatility & Risk

Sadot Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sadot Group and Pinstripes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pinstripes has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.32%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Sadot Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.