Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $5.10

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $4.70 to $5.10 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $675.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

