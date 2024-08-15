Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.50 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous final dividend of $2.40.

In other news, insider Lynette Cobley sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.35 ($79.83), for a total value of A$101,930.64 ($67,059.63). 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

