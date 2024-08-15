Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.50 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous final dividend of $2.40.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Lynette Cobley sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.35 ($79.83), for a total value of A$101,930.64 ($67,059.63). 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.