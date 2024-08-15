Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.04.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 812.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,295,000 after buying an additional 2,833,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 838,762 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

