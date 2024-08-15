Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.34

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 73658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company has a market cap of C$151.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0650155 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

