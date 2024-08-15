Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Hits $2,866.61 on Major Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,866.61 or 0.04796637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $479.61 million and approximately $344,459.17 worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,445,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
