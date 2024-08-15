Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,944. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

