Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,944. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
